Coface SA: Executive Committee appointments

Paris, 3 February 2017

Coface Group: Executive Committee appointments

As part of the implementation of the three-year strategic Fit-to-Win plan, aimed at positioning Coface as the most agile global credit insurer on the market, changes are to be made to the Group's Executive Committee, effective from 3 April 2017.

Cécile Paillard, 42, will succeed Antonio Marchitelli as CEO Mediterranean & Africa Region and will be based in Milan.

Cécile joins Coface after more than 17 years spent with the Axa Group. Strategic audit director, and then head of strategic planning for the Group, she became Chief Development Officer for Axa EMEA LATAM, a region covering 29 countries in 2010. In this post, Cécile Paillard directed the entry and consolidation strategies for the Axa Group in several strategic markets (Brazil, Colombia, Algeria.). In 2014, she was promoted to Chief Operating Officer for Axa Seguros Brazil and Axa Corporate Solutions LATAM, tasked with the mission of securing and accelerating the launch of subsidiaries in Brazil and developing large risk activities in Latin America. Cécile Paillard is a graduate of the ISC Paris Business School and holds a Masters in financial engineering from the Lyon School of Management.

Antonio Marchitelli, 48, CEO Mediterranean & Africa Region since 2013, will become CEO of the Western Europe Region. He will be based in the Paris head office.

Antonio, with a dual educational background in electronic engineering and in bank financing & business management, began his career as a business consultant at Accenture. Specialised initially in business process re-engineering, his career evolved in the late 1990s towards strategic functions, working on the transformation of bank-insurance companies. In 2003 he joined the Axa Group, where he occupied various positions in the Mediterranean and Latin American regions, in charge of implementing growth and profitability strategies, mainly in emerging markets.

Cyrille Charbonnel, 52, CEO Western Europe Region and France since 2013, takes charge of a new Group Underwriting department comprising risk underwriting, information, debt collection and commercial underwriting.

The creation of this department underpins the strategic priority of Coface to reinforce its underwriting processes, increase the granularity of its risks analysis, and enhance its underwriting policies.

Xavier Durand, CEO, commented: "The renewal of Coface's Executive Committee supports the major transformation targeted by our Fit to Win plan. Building on the solid and diversified experience of its members, it will accelerate Coface's transformation in many areas: strategy, innovation, digitisation, tools and processes."

New Executive Committee of the Coface Group:

Xavier Durand, Chief Executive Officer

Valérie Brami, Chief Operating Officer

Nicolas de Buttet, Deputy Underwriting Director, in charge of Risk Underwriting and Information

Cyrille Charbonnel, Underwriting Director

Nicolas Garcia, Commercial Director

Carole Lytton, General Secretary

Carine Pichon, Finance and Risk Director

Thibault Surer, Strategy and Business Development Director



Bhupesh Gupta, CEO Asia Pacific Region

Katarzyna Kompowska, CEO Central Europe Region

Antonio Marchitelli, CEO Western Europe Region

Fredrik Mürer, CEO North America Region

Cécile Paillard, CEO Mediterranean & Africa Region

Bart Pattyn, CEO Latin America Region

Téva Perreau, CEO Northern Europe Region

