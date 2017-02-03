GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- The Commissioner of Canada Elections, Mr. Yves Cote, has announced that a charge has been laid under the Canada Elections Act, as requested by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr. Cameron Hastings is charged with circumventing the former statutory contribution limit by paying for expenses in relation to his electoral campaign for the general election of May 2, 2011, out of his own funds.

The charge was filed on February 3, 2017 in the Ontario Court of Justice in Newmarket.

Details of the charge can be found on the Commissioner's website at www.cef-cce.gc.ca.

The Commissioner of Canada Elections is an independent officer responsible for ensuring compliance with, and enforcement of, the Canada Elections Act and the federal Referendum Act.

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada (PPSC) is responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to federal law enforcement agencies across Canada.

Contacts:

Public Prosecution Service of Canada Media Relations

613-954-7803

www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca



General information:

Commissioner of Canada Elections Media Relations

819-939-2278

communication@cef-cce.gc.ca



