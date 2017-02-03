Energy Circle Plc - Fundraising £200,000

3 February 2017

Energy Circle PLC

("EC" or "the Company")

Fundraising £200,000

Energy Circle Pc, is pleased to announce that it has raised £200,000 subject to admission to Gibraltar Stock Exchange, 6.5 per cent. Secured Bonds due 2023, of £1,000 per unit nominal denomination value (the "Placing Price") to raise gross proceeds of £200,000.

The proceeds of the placing will be used for general corporate purposes.

Net proceeds to be received by the Company are £197,500.

The £200,000 New Bonds will be admitted to trading on Gibraltar Stock Exchange on 3 February 2017.

Following the Placing, the issued Bonds of the Company will increase to 300,000 Bonds at par value £1,000.

Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Energy Circle Plc for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful.

The directors of Energy Circle Plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

