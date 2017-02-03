Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2017) - David Morgan of The Morgan Report interviewed Jeffrey Pontius, President and CEO of Corvus Gold (TSX: KOR) (OTCQX: CORVF).

This video interview can be viewed at InvestmentPitch.com. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Corvus" in the search box. It is also available for viewing on YouTube (click here).





Cannot view this video? Visit:

http://www.investmentpitch.com/video/0_j10ycf5k/David-Morgan-Interview-Corvus-Gold-Inc-TSX-KOR-January-2017

Corvus Gold Inc. is a North American gold exploration and development company, focused on its near-term gold-silver mining project at North Bullfrog, Nevada. Corvus controls 100% of its North Bullfrog Project, which covers approximately 72 km² in southern Nevada.

The North Bullfrog project includes numerous prospective gold targets at various stages of exploration with four having NI 43-101 mineral resources (Sierra Blanca, Jolly Jane, Mayflower and YellowJacket). The project contains a measured mineral resource of 3.86 Mt at an average grade of 2.55 g/t gold and 19.70 g/t silver, containing 316.5k ounces of gold and 2,445k ounces of silver, an indicated mineral resource of 1.81 Mt at an average grade of 1.53 g/t gold, and 10.20 g/t silver, containing 89.1k ounces of gold and 593.6k ounces of silver and an inferred resource of 1.48 Mt at an average grade of 0.83 g/t gold and 4.26 g/t silver, containing 39.5k ounces of gold and 202.7k ounces of silver for oxide mill processing.

In addition, the Company controls a number of royalties on other North American exploration properties representing a spectrum of gold, silver and copper projects.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.corvusgold.com, or contact Ryan Ko, Investor Relations, at 1-844-638-3246 or email info@corvusgold.com.

David Morgan is a widely recognized analyst in the precious and base metals industry and consults for hedge funds, high worth investors, mining companies, depositories and bullion dealers. He is publisher of The Morgan Report on precious metals, author of the recently published "Second Chance", and featured speaker at investment conferences worldwide. For more information on precious and base metals or to subscribe to his newsletter, please visit www.themorganreport.com.

