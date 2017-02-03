C4ISR Market Growing at a CAGR of 2.85% During 2016 - 2026

PUNE, India, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global C4ISR Market 2016-2026 report offers a detailed analysis of the industry, with market size forecasts covering the next ten years. This report will also analyze factors that influence demand for C4ISR systems equipment, key market trends, and challenges faced by industry participants.

The global C4ISR systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.85% over the forecast period. The market consists of four categories: Land-based Systems, Airborne Systems, Naval Systems and Space-based Systems. It is expected to be dominated by the Land-based Systems segment, followed by Airborne Systems, Naval Systems and Space-based Systems. The North American region is forecasted to dominate the sector with a share of 44%, followed by the Asia-Pacific market, which is dominated by China, India, Japan and South Korea. Russia, France and the UK account for major market share in the European region.

The demand for C4ISR systems is expected to be driven by rise of asymmetric warfare and the growing need for interoperability and integrated solutions among military strategists. Given such situations, C4ISR systems are considered by most nations to be the most important tools for victory in a conflict. The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have also highlighted the growing importance of C4ISR systems in modern warfare. Demand for land-based C4ISR systems is expected to increase with the greater implementation and deployment of Network Centric Warfare (NCW) principles, as these necessitate the use of battlefield command systems, data and communication security systems, and the sensors required for surveillance and observation platforms.

In particular, the report provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Market size and drivers: detailed analysis during 2016-2026, including highlights of the demand drivers and growth stimulators. It also provides a snapshot of the spending and modernization patterns of different regions around the world.

Recent developments and industry challenges: insights into technological developments and a detailed analysis of the changing preferences of C4ISR segments around the world. It also provides trends of the changing industry structure and the challenges faced by industry participants.

Regional highlights: study of the key markets in each region, providing an analysis of the key segments of the market that are expected to be in demand.

Details of the key programs in each segment, which are expected to be executed during 2016-2026.

Analysis of the competitive landscape of the global market. It provides an overview of key players, together with information regarding key alliances, strategic initiatives, and financial analysis.



Companies Mentioned are Northrop Grumman, BAE Systems, Elbit Systems, Rockwell Collins, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, CACI International Inc, Boeing, L-3 Communications, Harris Corporation, Thales-Raytheon Systems, Rheinmetall Defence, SAAB, General Dynamics Corporation, Serco, ManTech International Corporation and Kratos Defense and Security Solutions.

