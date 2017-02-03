KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend and deliver remarks at the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships Victory Ceremony on Saturday.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

DATE: Saturday, February 4, 2017 TIME: 4:00 p.m. PLACE: Village Centre Mall 5315 Big White Road Kelowna, British Columbia

Stay Connected

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.

Contacts:

Ashley Michnowski

Press Secretary

Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough

Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities

613-697-8016

ashley.michnowski@canada.ca



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



