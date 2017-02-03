KELOWNA, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- The Honourable Carla Qualtrough, Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities, will attend and deliver remarks at the 2017 IPC Para Snowboard World Championships Victory Ceremony on Saturday.
Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.
The details are as follows:
DATE: Saturday, February 4, 2017 TIME: 4:00 p.m. PLACE: Village Centre Mall 5315 Big White Road Kelowna, British Columbia
Stay Connected
Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Flickr.
Contacts:
Ashley Michnowski
Press Secretary
Office of the Honourable Carla Qualtrough
Minister of Sport and Persons with Disabilities
613-697-8016
ashley.michnowski@canada.ca
Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155
pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca