Drug Delivery in Central Nervous System Diseases 2016-2021 & 2026: Technologies, Markets and Companies - Profiles of 76 Companies & 98 Collaborations - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "Drug Delivery in Central Nervous System Diseases - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

The delivery of drugs to central nervous system (CNS) is a challenge in the treatment of neurological disorders. Drugs may be administered directly into the CNS or administered systematically (e.g., by intravenous injection) for targeted action in the CNS. The major challenge to CNS drug delivery is the blood-brain barrier (BBB), which limits the access of drugs to the brain substance.



The role of drug delivery is depicted in the background of various therapies for neurological diseases including drugs in development and the role of special delivery preparations. Pain is included as it is considered to be a neurological disorder. A special chapter is devoted to drug delivery for brain tumors. Cell and gene therapies will play an important role in the treatment of neurological disorders in the future.



The method of delivery of a drug to the CNS has an impact on the drug's commercial potential. The market for CNS drug delivery technologies is directly linked to the CNS drug market. Values are calculated for the total CNS market and the share of drug delivery technologies. Starting with the market values for the year 2016, projections are made to the years 2021 and 2026. The markets values are tabulated according to therapeutic areas, technologies and geographical areas. Unmet needs for further development in CNS drug delivery technologies are identified according to the important methods of delivery of therapeutic substances to the CNS. Finally suggestions are made for strategies to expand CNS delivery markets. Besides development of new products, these include application of innovative methods of delivery to older drugs to improve their action and extend their patent life.



Profiles of 76 companies involved in drug delivery for CNS disorders are presented along with their technologies, products and 98 collaborations. These include pharmaceutical companies that develop CNS drugs and biotechnology companies that provide technologies for drug delivery. A number of cell and gene therapy companies with products in development for CNS disorders are included. References contains over 420 publications that are cited in the report. The report is supplemented with 53 tables and 13 figures.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Basics of Drug Delivery to the Central Nervous System



2. Blood Brain Barrier



3. Methods of Drug Delivery to the CNS



4. Delivery of Cell, Gene and Antisense Therapies to the CNS



5. Drug Delivery for Treatment of Neurological Disorders



6. Drug delivery for brain tumors



7. Markets for Drug Delivery in CNS Disorders



8. Companies



9. References



