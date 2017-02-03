Lung Cancer Surgery Market to Reach $29.99 Billion by 2021: Technological Advancements in the Lung Cancer Treatment are the Major Factors Fuelling the Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Lung Cancer Surgery Market by Procedure and Device - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The lung cancer surgery market is projected to reach USD 29.99 Billion by 2021 from USD 21.58 Billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2016 to 2021. The high incidence and prevalence of lung cancer and rise in healthcare expenditure, increasing lung cancer awareness campaigns, and technological advancements in the lung cancer treatment are the major factors fuelling the growth of this market.



This market is segmented based on device, procedure, and region. On the basis of device, the lung cancer surgery market is segmented into surgical instruments, monitoring and visualizing systems, and endosurgical equipment. In 2016, the surgical instrument segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market due to increasing prevalence of lung cancer and growing aging population.



On the basis of procedure, the lung cancer surgery market is classified into thoracotomy and minimally invasive surgeries. The thoracotomy segment further sub segmented into lobectomy, sleeve resection, segmentectomy, and pneumonectomy. In 2016, the thoracotomy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. This large share can be attributed to increasing technological advancements in lung cancer treatment.



The global lung cancer surgery market is segmented into four major regions - North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. In 2016, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. North America will continue to dominate the market in the forecast period due to availability of reimbursement for lung cancer surgeries and increasing prevalence of lung cancer in the region. However, the lung cancer surgery market in Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with the growth centered on China, Japan, and India.

Companies Mentioned:



Accuray Incorporated

Ackermann Instrumente GmbH

Angiodynamics Inc.

Ethicon Us, LLC (Johnson & Johnson)

Intuitive Surgical Inc.

Karl Storz GmbH

Olympus Corporation

Scanlan International, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Trokamed GmbH



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, By Type



7 Lung Cancer Surgical Procedures Market, By Type



8 Lung Cancer Surgery Market, By Region



9 Lung Cancer Surgical Devices Market, Competitive Landscape



10 Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kz5z5h/lung_cancer

