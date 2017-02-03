Research and Markets - Global Helicopter Turbine Engines Market 2017-2030: Strategies & Plans for 5 Leading Turboshaft Engine Manufacturers - GE Aviation, Honeywell, Pratt & Whitney, Rolls Royce & Safran

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Helicopter Turbine Engines Market - 2017 - Market Dynamics, Competitive Landscape, Strategies & Plans for 5 Leading Turboshaft Engine Manufacturers, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook through 2030" report to their offering.

The Global Military Helicopter market is on the upswing after facing a period of significant defense budgetary pressures across most traditional markets. The demand for military helicopters is being driven by the rapidly evolving global geopolitical dynamics & equations marked by resurgence of conventional state based threats, withering down of traditional, rule based world order, political instability & ongoing war operations across some regions and increasing threat from extremism & terrorism.

Additionally, technological evolution with the development of next generation compound helicopter designs & third generation tilt-rotorcrafts has already heralded the advent of a new era that is likely to witness a significant expansion of the operational spectrum, capabilities & performance threshold of these machines as against traditional helicopters which is likely to eventually transform & redefine their role besides enhancing overall effectiveness for conducting a wide range of military missions & operations, thereby, accelerating replacement of current generation platforms by the end of next decade.

The Civil Helicopter market, on the contrary continues to face & brace significant headwinds with the global energy sector yet to recover from the crude oil prices slump which has impacted the demand for new civil helicopters significantly over the past 2 years turning the situation into a pricing pressures based battle for industry OEMs in an oversupply driven market environment. The industry anticipates the start of the recovery process from 2017 with projected improvement in oil prices.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1 - Global Helicopter Turbine Engines Market

Section 2 - Competitive Landscape

Section 3 - Business Structure & Snapshot

Section 4 - Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company

Section 5 - Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each of the 5 Key Engine Manufacturers

Section 6 - Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the 5 Leading Turboshaft Engine Manufacturers

Section 7 - Global Aviation Turboshaft Engines Market

- Force Field Analysis

- Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section 8 - Key Trends

Section 9 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors

Section 10 - Strategic Market Outlook: Aviation Turboshaft Engines: 2016- 2030

Companies Mentioned

- GE Aviation

- Honeywell Inc.

- Pratt & Whitney

- Rolls Royce Holdings plc

- Safran SA

