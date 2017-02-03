Global Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Titanium Dioxide Market Research Report - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2015-2022" report to their offering.

Growth of automotive industry in India and China and rise in demand for cosmetics owing to climatic changes in these regions supports high market growth of Asia Pacific region. North America and Europe are expected to show consistent market growth for the forecast. Growth in the construction industry and infrastructural development in U.S and Germany supports market growth for TiO2 market in these regions.

The titanium dioxide market is segmented based on the global applications, geographic presence, by products and ingredients. We offer an inclusive category-specific market outlook. We provide access to a comprehensive collection of companies in the industry. The companies can strategize and execute business operations through our competitor analysis. Find the global industry analysis, market size, share, growth, and trends information in our titanium dioxide profiles.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to the Titanium Dioxide Market

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Analysis of Titanium Dioxide

4. Global Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis By Application

5. Global Titanium Dioxide Market Analysis By Region

6. Competitive Landscape of the Titanium Dioxide Companies

7. Company Profiles of Titanium Dioxide Industry

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/wlfj9r/global_titanium

