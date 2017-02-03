Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 3 February 2017 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 14,090 Highest price paid per share (pence): 35.50p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 35.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 35.2970p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,434,785,457 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,434,785,457 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

RICHARD MALONEY

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 FEBRUARY 2017

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2832 35 16:15:40 London Stock Exchange 2933 35.25 16:29:55 London Stock Exchange 228 35.25 16:15:23 London Stock Exchange 484 35.25 13:00:17 London Stock Exchange 634 35.25 13:00:17 London Stock Exchange 1500 35.25 13:00:17 London Stock Exchange 2764 35.5 09:01:01 London Stock Exchange 2715 35.5 08:48:06 London Stock Exchange

