

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Department store chain Nordstrom will discontinue selling Ivanka Trump clothing and accessories.



The Seattle-based company said they decided to stop selling the clothing line due to poor sales performance, according the Seattle Times.



'We've said all along we make buying decisions based on performance,' Nordstrom said in a statement.



The move comes amid the ongoing campaign called GrabYourWallet campaign that encourages shoppers to boycott products that has ties with President Trump or his family.



'Big news everyone. You did this. I am in awe,' Shannon Coulter, a co-founder of the GrabYourWallet campaign, posted on Twitter.



In November, Nordstrom had defended its right to sell Ivanka Trump's clothing line in Twitter post, saying, 'We hope that offering a vendor's products isn't misunderstood as us taking a political position; we're not.'



'Each year we cut about 10% [of brands] and refresh our assortment with about the same amount,' the statement said. 'In this case, based on the brand's performance we've decided not to buy it for this season.'



