

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In retaliation for a recent ballistic missile test, the U.S. Treasury Department announced Friday it has imposed a new wave of sanctions against Iran.



The Treasury Department said the sanctions target several individuals and companies involved with Iran's ballistic missile program and providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force.



The announcement of the new sanctions comes after President Donald Trump indicated he would not be as kind to Iran as his predecessor.



'Iran is playing with fire - they don't appreciate how 'kind' President Obama was to them. Not me!' Trump said in a post on Twitter early Friday.



Trump previously noted that the Islamic Republic had been formally put 'on notice' for conducting the ballistic missile test.



The Treasury Department claimed the new sanctions are fully consistent with U.S. commitments under the nuclear agreement with Iran.



John E. Smith, the Treasury Department's acting sanctions chief, said the action is part of an ongoing effort to counter Iranian malign activity that is outside the scope of the nuclear deal.



'Iran's continued support for terrorism and development of its ballistic missile program poses a threat to the region, to our partners worldwide, and to the United States,' Smith said.



He added, 'We will continue to actively apply all available tools, including financial sanctions, to address this behavior.'



Senate Foreign Committee Chairman Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the new sanctions make clear that the U.S. will no longer tolerate Iran's destabilizing behavior.



Trump has repeatedly vowed to take a tougher stance against Iran and refused to rule out taking military action against the country in comments to reporters on Thursday.



