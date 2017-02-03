Sleep Aids: Technologies and Global Markets - Focus on Insomnia, Sleep apnea, RLS, Bruxism, Narcolepsy & Sleepwalking - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report discusses products, trends, new developments and compensation issues that are currently affecting or are likely to affect the market soon. Analyses are provided for each of the key companies in the major and minor market segments.

All markets are further broken down into specific types of products that are discussed in detail, measuring current and potential market size, identifying current and potential market drivers, detailing the markets from 2015, 2016 and 2021 and assessing the competitors in the market and their respective shares in various market segments.

Report Breakdown:



An overview of the global market for sleep aids and related technologies.

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

Identification of the different disorders that manifest with sleep disorder symptoms.

Information on different methods used to enhance sleep including medications, devices, and laboratories.

Details on emerging technologies and developing trends.

A look at the market's dynamics including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Profiles of major players in the industry.



This report primarily focuses on the following sleep disorders:



Insomnia.

Sleep apnea.

RLS.

Bruxism.

Narcolepsy.

Sleepwalking.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction

2: Executive Summary



3: Normal Sleep And Sleep Disorders: An Overview



4: Sleep Disorders And Treatment Options: An Overview



5: Sleep Disorders: Disease Management



6: Sleep-Aid Medications: An Overview



7: Sleep-Aid Devices: An Overview



8: Sleep-Aid Market Size And Growth



9: Recent Developments In The Sleep Industry



10: Sleep Aids: Market Summary

11: Company Profiles



