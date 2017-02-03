United States Nurse Call Systems Market Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "United States Nurse Call Systems Market 2017" report to their offering.

This study focuses on the nurse call systems market in the United States of America and provides a holistic view of the overall market.

For purposes of this study, solutions which are strictly marketed as nurse call solutions have been considered. Other communication channels, such as telephones that are not solely installed for nurse calling, specifically, have been excluded in this report.

The base year for this study is 2016. This report provides revenue forecasts from 2016 until 2023.

Nurse Call Systems Study Segmentation:

- Basic Audio/Visual System - Intercom Systems - Wireless Systems - Digital Systems - IP-Based Systems

End-User Segments:

- Acute Care Facilities - Aged Care Facilities

Information covered by each country:

- Market size, growth rates, and revenue forecasts for the overall nurse call systems market (2016-2023)

- Market size, growth rates, and revenue forecasts for individual types of nurse call systems (2016-2023)

- Comparative analysis of end-user segments for nurse call systems, i.e., acute care facilities and aged care facilities (2016-2023)

- Growth drivers, restraints and challenges, and trends

- Competitive landscape with market share analysis (2016) and strategic recommendations

- Quotes by key industry participants

Key Topics Covered:

I. Scope of Research

a. System Type Definitions

b. End-User Definitions

c. Executive Summary

II. United States Nurse Call Systems Market Landscape

a. Country Profile

b. Market Measurements, 20

c. Market Drivers

d. Impact Analysis of Market Drivers

e. Market Restraints

f. Impact Analysis of Market Restraints

g. Total Nurse Call Systems Market Revenue Forecasts (2016-2023)

h. Basic Audio/Visual Nurse Call Systems Market Forecasts (2016-2023)

i. Nurse Call Intercoms Market Forecasts (2016-2023)

j. Wireless Nurse Call Systems Market Forecasts (2016-2023)

k. Digital Nurse Call Systems Market Forecasts (2016-2023)

l. IP-based Nurse Call Systems Market Forecasts (2016-2023)

m. Market Shares by Revenues, by End-user (2016 & 2023)

n. Competitive Analysis

o. Quotes on Market Trends

III. Key Organizations

a. Rauland-Borg Corporation

b. Ascom Wireless Solutions

c. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

d. Azure Healthcare Limited

e. Strategic Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

- Ascom Wireless Solutions

- Azure Healthcare Limited

- Curbell Medical Products Inc.

- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

- Jeron Electronic Systems Inc.

- Rauland-Borg Corporation

- TekTone Sound & Signal Mfg. Inc.

- West-Com Nurse Call Systems Inc.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dg3755/united_states

