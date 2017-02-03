Research and Markets - Annual Strategy Guide for the World's Top 6 Military Helicopter Manufacturers 2017: Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo-Finmeccanica, Bell Helicopters, Boeing, Russian Helicopters, Sikorsky

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Annual Strategy Guide - 2017 - World's Top 6 Military Helicopter Manufacturers - Key Strategies, Plans, SWOT Analysis, Trends & Growth Opportunities, Market Outlook" company profile to their offering.

The 2017 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being formulated, developed and pursued by the World's Top 6 Military Helicopter manufacturers for the near to medium term horizon as the industry gears up for a complex, challenging & rapidly evolving macroeconomic & geopolitical environment. The report is unique with reference to its core focus on and deep qualitative analysis of strategies & plans for the industry OEMs.

The biggest of the environmental uncertainties going forward into 2017 emanates from the change of political leadership in the U.S. with the advent of Republicans led by Trump & his extreme foreign policy stances which have already sent further jitters to most European and Asian nations regarding the likely further evolution of traditional world order already stirred up by the Russian resurgence, Chinese military build-up, Political Instability in the Middle East and continued North Korean nuclear antics.



Report Excerpts:



Insights into Bell Helicopters' Significant focus on Expansion of Product Portfolio, Technological Capabilities & Aggressive Pursuit of International Export Opportunities

Analysis of Russian Helicopters' Plans to Aggressively Expand its Global Market Share in the Transport & Attack Helicopter Segments with specific focus on Emerging Markets & Regions leveraging proven, reliable, simple and cost effective helicopter platforms

Sikorsky's Plans for expansion of Industrial Presence in the Middle East Region

Growing preference for dual-use helicopter platforms and programs amid a constrained Defense Budgetary Environment

Analysis of Key Military Helicopter Programs across Markets and Regions

Key Topics Covered:



Business Structure & Snapshot Financial Performance Snapshot - Charts & Analysis for each Company Strategic Positioning & SWOT Analysis - For Each OEM Key Strategies & Plans - For Each of the Top 6 Industry OEMs Strategic Business Outlook for 2017 - For each Helicopter Manufacturer Global Military Helicopter Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics as well as Impact Key Industry, Market & Technology Trends and their Potential Impact Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors Snapshot & Overview of Key, Upcoming Military Helicopter Programs Globally Strategic Market Outlook - Military Helicopters - 2016- 2025

