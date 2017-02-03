Research and Markets - World's Top 5 Helicopter Engines (Turboshafts) Manufacturers Annual Strategy Guide 2017: Pratt & Whitney, GE, Rolls Royce, Safran, Honeywell

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 2017 edition of this annual publication provides comprehensive analysis and key insights into the Strategies & Plans being formulated, developed and pursued by the World's Top 5 helicopter engine manufacturers (turboshafts) for the near to medium term horizon as the industry continues to face a complex, challenging & rapidly evolving macroeconomic & geopolitical environment.

Against this backdrop, the report provides analysis of the strategies & plans being developed by the World's Top 5 Turboshaft engines manufacturers aimed at capitalizing on emerging growth opportunities while continuing to invest towards R&D aimed at long term growth.

The report also provides a comprehensive SWOT framework analysis on all the top 5 engine manufacturers covered in the report providing useful insights into each player's respective strengths and weaknesses. The report concludes with analysis of key trends, market conditions, potential growth opportunities and demand growth projections for military & civil helicopter market segments through 2025.

Report Excerpts:

- Analysis of Pratt & Whitney's Strategy & Plans Focused on Maintaining its traditional Dominance of the Global Turboshaft Engines Market spearheaded by the PT6 Engine Family and Plans for Development of Next Generation Turboshaft Engines

- Detailed Analysis of Core Elements of P&W's Strategy

- GE battles its out with Pratt & Whitney-Honeywell duo for the strategically significant IETP program leveraging its technological prowess

- Safran's Strategic Focus on Heavy Turboshaft Engines Market with Plans for Expansion of Heavy Turboshaft Engines Portfolio through the Development of a New Heavy-Duty Engine Family

- Analysis & Insights

- Engine Manufacturers & OEMs experimenting with Hybrid & Electric Propulsion Systems for Aviation Applications

- Analysis & Insights

- Analysis of Key Technology Trends likely to Shape the Industry's Future

The report will be useful for:

- Strategic Planning, Assessment & Decision-Making Processes

- Competitor Analysis & Comparative Analysis of covered Industry OEMs

- Identification of & Insights into Potential Growth Opportunities & Avenues

- Analysis of Near to Medium Term Strategy Focus and Key Strategies & Plans for all OEMs

- Medium Term Strategic Outlook, Inputs on Market Evolution & Growth Projections through 2025

- Analysis of Emerging Market & Technology Trends

- Contingency planning for current Strategies & Programs

- Identifying & highlighting areas for making potential Strategic Changes, Adjustments & Realignment

- Analysis of Forces Driving as well as restraining the Industry & their overall Dynamics

Companies Mentioned

- GE Aviation

- Pratt & Whitney

- Rolls Royce Holdings plc

- Safran SA

- Honeywell Inc.

