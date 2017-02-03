Transplant Diagnostics: Analysis, Technologies & Global Markets - By End User & Applications - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Transplant Diagnostics: Technologies and Global Markets" report to their offering.

The global transplant diagnostics market is segmented into two classes: nonmolecular assay and molecular assay technologies. Nonmolecular assay technologies are further segmented into serological assay and mixed lymphocyte culture (MLC) assay. The molecular assay technology market is segmented into polymerase chain reaction (PCR)-based and sequencing-based.

The global transplant diagnostics technology market is further segmented on the basis of components for in-depth analysis of the market during the analysis period (2015-2021). The market study is detailed for the transplant diagnostics market based on end users as well as application area.

The report covers the current market scenario for transplant diagnostics tests commercially available. These diagnostics tests are extensively used to study the compatibility between the donor and recipient in the process of organ transplantation. The report covers the segments mentioned below based on the revenue generated from the sales of transplant diagnostics products and services.

The following need to be taken into consideration:



The report considers the revenue generated by the sales of products, services and software used while conducting the transplant diagnostics test. These products can be kits, reagents, devices and software tools, among others.

The report considers revenue generated by pre-transplant as well as post-transplant tests.

The report does not consider the revenue generated by carrying out blood tests prior to transplant procedures (which is minor and done along with counseling itself).

Although the report is closely associated with the organ transplant market, it does not consider any organ transplant cost in any manner. It only considers diagnostics.

The periodic tests conducted post-transplant to determine the organ health in recipients' bodies form a significant part of the revenue in the market.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Executive Summary



3: Global Transplant Diagnostics Market Overview

4: Transplant Diagnostics Market Analysis By Technologies



5: By Component



6: Transplant Diagnostics Market Analysis By End User



7: Transplant Diagnostics Market Analysis By Applications

8: Competitive Landscape



9: Regional Analysis



10: Patent Analysis

11: Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned:



Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix Inc.

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Biofortuna Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Caredx Inc.

Diasorin S.P.A.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

Fujirebio Europe N.V.

Gendx (Genome Diagnostics B.V.)

Illumina Inc.

Immucor Inc.

Linkage Biosciences

Luminex Corp.

Olerup SSP AB

Omixon Biocomputing Ltd.

Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Transplant Genomics Inc.



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/plbx5h/transplant

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716