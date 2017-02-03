The current members of the Board of Directors, Martin Hintze, Poul Arne Nielsen and Claus Wiinblad, will not seek re-election at the annual general meeting to be held on 2 March 2017.



For the purpose of the annual general meeting, the Nomination Committee of DONG Energy A/S is recommending:



(i) that six members of the Board of Directors are elected by the general meeting;



(ii) that Thomas Thune Andersen is re-elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors by the general meeting;



(iii) that Lene Skole is re-elected as Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors by the general meeting;



(iv) that Lynda Armstrong, Pia Gjellerup and Benny D. Loft are re-elected as members of the Board of Directors by the general meeting; and



(v) that Peter Korsholm is elected as a new member of the Board of Directors by the general meeting.



Thomas Thune Andersen, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Nomination Committee of DONG Energy A/S, said:



"I'm pleased that the Nomination Committee has recommended Peter Korsholm as a new member of the Board of Directors. He's a very strong board candidate with special skills within corporate finance. I'd also like to take this opportunity to thank Martin Hintze, Claus Wiinblad and Poul Arne Nielsen for their great contributions on the Board of Directors of DONG Energy."



Further information about Peter Korsholm is attached hereto.



According to DONG Energy A/S' Articles of Association, six to eight members of the Board of Directors can be elected by shareholders at the general meeting. The long-term objective is to have eight members of the Board of Directors elected by the shareholders. Should the Nomination Committee decide to recommend additional members of the Board of Directors before the annual general meeting, its recommendations will be updated.



Peter Korsholm



45 years, Danish.



Education: MBA (Insead 1999), MSc in Econometrics and Mathematical Economics (London School of Economics & Political Science 1996) and BA (University of Copenhagen 1995).



Executive positions in other enterprises - apart from wholly-owned subsidiaries in the DONG Energy Group:



CEO: DSV Miljø Holding A/S and two wholly-owned companies in the DSV Miljø Group, Togu ApS.



Chairman of the Board of Directors: Nymølle Stenindustrier A/S, GDL Transport Holding AB, Lion Danmark I ApS and two wholly-owned companies in the Lomax Group, DSVM Renovation A/S.



Member of the Board of Directors: A/S United Shipping and Trading Company and one wholly-owned company in the United Shipping and Trading Company Group, Uni-tankers A/S and one wholly-owned company of Uni-tankers A/S, DSV Miljø Holding A/S and 7 wholly-owned companies in the DSV Miljø Group, Rebel Penguin Holding ApS and one wholly-owned company in the Rebel Penguin Group, Bones's Invest ApS and two wholly-owned companies in the Bones Group.



Chairman of the Investment Committee: Zoscales Partners.



Former positions: CFO of Aarhuskarlshamn AB (2012-2014), EQT Partners A/S (1999-2011, partner since 2006), analyst with Morgan Stanley & Co. Ltd. (1996-1998).



Experience and special skills: General management, financial management, risk management, stakeholder management, capital markets and M&A.



Independence: Peter Korsholm is considered independent.



