Jackpot.com: US PowerBall Jackpot Hits $229 Million - Now Available in the UK

LONDON, February 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The jackpot keeps growing, and Jackpot.com gives you a chance to win big

This Saturday, February 5 at 23:00 (EST), US PowerBall players will have a chance to win a jackpot of $229 million, and now, via Jackpot.com, this massive Jackpot is available for UK residents also. The jackpot continues to grow since the last big win was claimed by a Pennsylvania couple in December 2016 with a total jackpot of $121.6 million. The highest PowerBall grand-prize awarded to date was a whopping $1.5 billion back in January 13, 2016.

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, February 1 draw were 9, 43, 57, 60 and 64. The PowerBall number was 10 and the Power Play number was 2. Although the jackpot remains for this coming Sunday's draw, more than 850,000 players won more than $9 million in cash prizes in Wednesday's draw. The overall odds of winning any PowerBall prize are 1 in 25.

The US PowerBall is regarded as the world's most highly-prized lotto, and, it's one of the easiest to play. With Jackpot.com, UK players stand the same chance as winning as US players, anybody over 18 can play. Through Jackpot.com, it's easy to select your numbers and buy your tickets. All a player needs to do is match 5 numbers and the PowerBall number to win the jackpot prize. The PowerBall also offers other winning opportunities, including Match 5 winners Power Play and Match 5 Winners. For a total of nine ways to win with US PowerBall, it makes it the most rewarding lottery game of all time.

About PowerBall

The US PowerBall lottery is operated across 44 states by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) and is drawn at the Florida Lottery studio in Tallahassee, Florida. Five main numbers are selected from 1 to 69 along with one Powerball from 1 to 26. The odds of winning are 1 in 292 million. The official draw takes place at 10:59pm Eastern time on both Wednesday and Saturday nights. For more information about PowerBall, visit http://www.powerball.com.

About Jackpot.com

Jackpot.com offers a 100% safe and secure way of playing lotteries around the world, offering the top 15 lotteries from around the world, in an easy-to-use, friendly interface, on mobile and PC. Jackpot.com is officially licensed through the UK Gambling Commission and guarantees compliance with European regulations. Jackpot.com encourages safe and responsible lottery bets. For more information about Jackpot.com, visit http://www.jackpot.com.

