Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Germany Mobile Networks International Rates and Plans Daily Pricing Report" report to their offering.
This is the most comprehensive real-time report on International Rates covering Mobile Networks in Germany. This product is part of our real-time series, delivered within one working day of purchase and updated within one hour of delivery.
This report covers all international rates and plans offered by the top Mobile Networks and MVNOs in Germany including:
Ayyildiz
Base
E-Plus
Lebara Mobile
Lyca Mobile
O2
T-Mobil
Vodafone Germany
You will receive 1,000s of up-to-date rates delivered in Excel and presented in tabular format for each tariff/rate plan including (where applicable):
Standard International Rates
International Bundles/Plans
Any Special International Rates (e.g. as part of a special international plan or as an opt-in rate)
Covers Pre-Paid and Post-Paid Rates for consumer segments
Data points in this report include (where applicable):
List of supported destinations/breakouts
International Rates, for each destination/breakout:
-- Voice Rate (Mobile)
-- Voice Rate (Fixed Line)
-- SMS Rate
International Plans/Bundles/Add-Ons:
-- List of supported destinations/breakouts
-- Purchase Price
-- Allowances Number of National Minutes
-- Allowances Number of International Minutes
-- Allowances Number of National SMS
-- Allowances Number of International SMS
-- Allowances National Data
-- Out of Bundle Rates
-- Validity period
-- Minimum contract period
-- Any special offers or discounts
-- Any other terms and restrictions
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2chx8/germany_mobile
Contacts:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
