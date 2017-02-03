Global Stainless Steel Market Analysis & Trends 2017-2025: In-depth Company Profiles of Key Players and Upcoming Prominent Players - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Stainless Steel Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.3% from 2015 to 2025.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing diffusion of stainless steel round bars in the construction industry, rising investment in building and infrastructure, waning iron ore price: demand factor for scrap and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.

Based on product the market is categorized into hot bars/wire rods, semis long, cold bars/wire rods, cold-rolled flat, semis flat, hot coils and hot plate and sheet. As per grade the market is segmented into duplex, 400 series, 300 series and 200 series.

Depending on application the market is segregated into automotive and transportation, building & construction, consumer goods, heavy industries, metal products and other applications.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts for all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview



3.1 Current Trends



3.1.1 Increasing diffusion of stainless steel round bars in the construction industry



3.1.2 Rising investment in building and infrastructure



3.1.3 Waning iron ore price: demand factor for scrap



3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Stainless Steel Market, By Product



4.1 Hot bars/wire rods



4.2 Semis long



4.3 Cold bars/wire rods



4.4 Cold-rolled flat



4.5 Semis flat



4.6 Hot coils



4.7 Hot plate and sheet

5 Stainless Steel Market, By Grade



5.1 Duplex



5.2 400 series



5.3 300 series



5.4 200 series

6 Stainless Steel Market, By Application



6.1 Automotive and transportation



6.2 Building & Construction



6.3 Consumer Goods



6.4 Heavy Industries



6.5 Metal products



7 Stainles Steel Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities



8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions



8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements



8.3 Product Launch & Expansions



8.4 Other Activities

9 Leading Companies



9.1 Outokumpu



9.2 ArcelorMittal



9.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal



9.4 Bristol Metals



9.5 Acerinox



9.6 ThyssenKrupp



9.7 Viraj



9.8 Schmolz+Bickenbach AG



9.9 Sandvik Materials



9.10 POSCO Steel



9.11 Mirach Metallurgy Co



9.12 Jindal Stainless



9.13 Aperam Stainless



9.14 Sandmeyer Steel



9.15 RTI Industries

