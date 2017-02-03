Global $20.84 Billion Liquid Applied Membranes Market 2017-2021: Increase in Residential Housing Projects Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liquid Applied Membranes Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.
The liquid applied membrane market is projected to reach USD 20.84 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021
The liquid applied membrane market has witnessed high growth in the recent years, and this growth is projected to continue in the near future owing to the increase in residential housing projects, need for cost effective construction, and the rise in the construction of energy efficient buildings.
The varied types of liquid applied membranes considered in this report include, bituminous, elastomeric, and cementitious. Bituminous is the largest type in terms of volume due to its lower price, ease of application, effective water proofing, and excellent structural properties. Elastomeric membrane is the fastest growing type segment due to its eco friendly nature, heat resistant properties, low installation, and low labor costs associated with it.
The varied applications of liquid applied membranes include roofing, underground construction, walls, and others. Roofing is the largest application segment in the liquid applied membrane market, in terms of value and volume, owing to the increasing consumption of liquid applied membranes in green roofing and increasing residential and commercial buildings. Walls is the fastest growing segment due to the increasing use of liquid applied membranes for exterior walls.
On the basis of end-use industry, the liquid applied membrane market has been segmented into, residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure construction end-use industries. The residential construction end-use industry is the largest owing to the increasing residential building projects being constructed to meet the housing needs of populations. Public infrastructure is the fastest growing end-use industry due to the increasing use of liquid applied membranes for bridges, tanks, buildings, tunnels, and other underground constructions.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Cost-Effective Construction
- Growing Demand From Construction End-Use Industry
- Increase In Residential Housing Projects
- Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Buildings
Restraints
- Increasing Demand For Sheet Membranes
Opportunities
- Supportive Government Policies Related To Public Infrastructure
- Recovering Construction Industry In Europe
- Growing Requirement Of Water Management Activities In Asia-Pacific
Challenges
- Fluctuating Raw Material Prices
Companies Mentioned
- Basf SE
- Carlisle Companies Inc.
- GCP Applied Technologies Inc.
- Henry Company Llc
- Johns Manville Corporation
- Kemper System America Inc.
- Saint Gobain S.A.
- Sika AG
- Soprema Group
- The Dow Chemical Company
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s88jmm/liquid_applied
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716