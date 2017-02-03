Global $20.84 Billion Liquid Applied Membranes Market 2017-2021: Increase in Residential Housing Projects Driving Growth - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Liquid Applied Membranes Market - Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The liquid applied membrane market is projected to reach USD 20.84 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2016 to 2021

The liquid applied membrane market has witnessed high growth in the recent years, and this growth is projected to continue in the near future owing to the increase in residential housing projects, need for cost effective construction, and the rise in the construction of energy efficient buildings.

The varied types of liquid applied membranes considered in this report include, bituminous, elastomeric, and cementitious. Bituminous is the largest type in terms of volume due to its lower price, ease of application, effective water proofing, and excellent structural properties. Elastomeric membrane is the fastest growing type segment due to its eco friendly nature, heat resistant properties, low installation, and low labor costs associated with it.

The varied applications of liquid applied membranes include roofing, underground construction, walls, and others. Roofing is the largest application segment in the liquid applied membrane market, in terms of value and volume, owing to the increasing consumption of liquid applied membranes in green roofing and increasing residential and commercial buildings. Walls is the fastest growing segment due to the increasing use of liquid applied membranes for exterior walls.

On the basis of end-use industry, the liquid applied membrane market has been segmented into, residential construction, commercial construction, and public infrastructure construction end-use industries. The residential construction end-use industry is the largest owing to the increasing residential building projects being constructed to meet the housing needs of populations. Public infrastructure is the fastest growing end-use industry due to the increasing use of liquid applied membranes for bridges, tanks, buildings, tunnels, and other underground constructions.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Cost-Effective Construction

Growing Demand From Construction End-Use Industry

Increase In Residential Housing Projects

Rising Demand For Energy-Efficient Buildings

Restraints



Increasing Demand For Sheet Membranes

Opportunities



Supportive Government Policies Related To Public Infrastructure

Recovering Construction Industry In Europe

Growing Requirement Of Water Management Activities In Asia-Pacific

Challenges



Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Companies Mentioned



Basf SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc.

Henry Company Llc

Johns Manville Corporation

Kemper System America Inc.

Saint Gobain S.A.

Sika AG

Soprema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/s88jmm/liquid_applied

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716