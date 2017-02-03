Func Food Group Oyj - Approval of Written Procedure and Amendments to the Terms and Conditions of the Bonds

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Func Food Group Oyj (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of the written procedure in relation to the Company's outstanding up to EUR 38,000,000 senior secured callable bond loan with ISIN SE0007186150 2015/2019 (the "Bonds"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Bonds (the "Proposal"). The amendments to the terms and conditions became effective immediately as of 3 February 2017.

A sufficient number of bondholders participated in the written procedure in order to form a quorum, and a qualified majority of the bondholders voted in favour to approve the Proposal.

As a condition for the amendments, the Company will arrange for an equity contribution in an amount of minimum EUR 2,000,000 and maximum EUR 3,000,000, of which EUR 500,000 was contributed on 20 December 2016, within two (2) months from 3 February 2017.

Pareto Securities has been retained as financial advisor in connection with the written procedure.

The amended terms and conditions of the Bonds are available on the Company's website (www.funcfood.com) and attached hereto.

For further information, please contact:

Tommi Virtanen, CFO

Telephone: +358 40 590 4040

Email: tommi.virtanen@funcfoodgroup.com

The information contained in this press release is such information that Func Food Group Oyj is required to publish in accordance with the Swedish Securities Market Act (2007:528) and/or the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (1991:980). The information was submitted for publication on 3 February 2017 at 20:00 CET.

