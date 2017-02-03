Isobel Diamond PR and Press Officer isobeld@canneslions.com +44 20 3033 4056

LONDON, Feb 3, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Lions Innovation enters its third year in 2017 and has today announced the Presidents leading this year's juries.Innovation Jury President, Susan Lyne, President and Managing Partner, BBG Ventures, is the first venture capitalist to take the helm. "The Innovation Lions honour the most creative and impactful use of technology to solve global problems, open minds, and transform business and society. Serving on last year's jury was a highpoint of my year, and I'm honoured to return this year as President," commented Lyne.Creative Data Jury President, Eric Salama, CEO of Kantar, said, "I was lucky enough to sit on the first Creative Data jury two years ago and I'm thrilled to be back as President. In those two intervening years, clients and agencies have come a long way in their use of data. The bar is set higher. Now we take for granted things we considered extraordinary two years ago. So what I'm looking for is incredible creative work that's inspired by great use of data, which will make people say "I wish I'd been involved in that" and inspire the next generation."Alongside awarding the best work across Innovation and Creative Data, the two-day Lions Innovation event at this year's Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, has launched The Discovery Zone, a dedicated programme for early-stage tech companies. The Zone invites 100 game-changing start-ups from across the global tech ecosystem to join forces with the biggest players in advertising and marketing, including exclusive mentoring opportunities and round table discussions.Rob Dembitz, the Cannes Lions Global Head of Innovation, responsible for driving the Festival's engagement with the tech community and embedding innovation-themed content across the whole event, said, "It's exciting to bring Susan and Eric's vast experience to lead our juries. This year's Lions Innovation is set to be our best yet. Our new Discovery Zone won't be a conference, it's all about real connection and collaboration - it'll encompass the latest tech innovators from all corners of the globe and enable the Cannes Lions community to experience a future-focussed vision of the industry."Over two days, more than 100 industry-leading speakers will take part in Lions Innovation. New Meet-Ups and more networking opportunities will ensure making new contacts is easier than ever.Lions Innovation runs from 19-20 June, in Cannes, France. In 2016, 4,554 unique visitors attended Lions Innovation. 725 entries were received in Creative Data Lions and 381 in the Innovation Lions.To get involved in this year's Start-Up Discovery Zone, go to: https://www.canneslions.com/festival/get-involved/start-upsEntry to Lions Innovation is included in both a Classic and Complete pass and standalone passes are also available. 