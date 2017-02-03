Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Payment Card Statistical Yearbook" report to their offering.

Understanding the different characteristics and new dynamics of the individual European domestic markets by country is essential. This European Payment Cards Yearbook edition provides a historical context for the current state of the marketplaces while looking forward to see opportunities for growth, modern payment initiatives and new business trends.

The annual European Payment Cards Yearbook reports the differences in issuance, acceptance and use of different payment methods at the ATM, at POS and on the internet across the European nations. Further, key performance indicators and notable market trends by country have been added.

The report is recognized throughout the payments industry as the most authoritative source of strategic information on the European and Eurasian card markets. They are based on in-depth primary research, conducted throughout 2016, with card issuers, acquirers and network organizations across the regions.

The core of the European Payment Cards Yearbook is the series of profiles of the card markets of the European countries by country, which include information and data on the following subjects:

Key statistics

The banking sector size and ownership

Recent M&A activity

International expansion

Market infrastructure

Market size and dynamics

Cards in issue and card usage

Debit, delayed debit/charge and credit cards

Major card issuers

Cards in comparison to other cashless payments

Mobile payments initiatives

E-commerce statistics

Fraud

In addition to the country profiles, the Yearbook includes regional statistics:

Regional overview, covering banking trends, bank ownership, investment by banks, cross-border investment by banks, other private investment, multilateral banks and agencies, and European growth prospects.

Payment cards overview, including cards issued, number of payments per country, expenditure on cards by country and a variety of per capita figures.

Acquisition and acceptance, a section reviewing POS and ATM statistics.

