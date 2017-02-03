MIAX PEARL Confirms February 6, 2017 Launch Date

PRINCETON, New Jersey, Feb. 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --MIAX PEARL, the newest U.S. equity options exchange, today confirmed that it will launch trading operations on Monday, February 6, 2017 at 9:30 a.m., Eastern Standard Time. MIAX PEARL further confirmed that IBM will be its first symbol listed for options trading. MIAX PEARL is the second exchange offered by its parent holding company Miami International Holdings, Inc. The first exchange, MIAX Options, began operations in December of 2012, and executed 6.81% of U.S. equity options industry volume in 2016. To date, MIAX Options has executed more than 690 million contracts.

"Monday, February 6th will mark a tremendous milestone for us with the launch of MIAX PEARL and the culmination of many hours of hard work and commitment," said Thomas P. Gallagher, Chairman and Chief Executive officer of MIAX PEARL. "We would like to thank our MIAX PEARL Board members, our MIAX PEARL member firms, our stockholders and employees for their efforts toward a successful launch."

"We are excited for MIAX PEARL to officially go live and become the industry's newest price-time exchange," said Douglas M. Schafer, Jr., Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of MIAX PEARL. "Our systems have performed exceptionally during industry-wide testing and our member firms are eager to now experience the ultra-low latency and exceptional throughput capabilities of our technology platform during live trading."

Added Barbara J. Comly, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of MIAX PEARL "We are pleased to be launching trading operations on Monday following the receipt of all necessary approvals from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission."

For further information regarding MIAX PEARL, please visit www.MIAXOptions.com

About MIAX PEARL and MIH

MIAX PEARL is Miami International Holdings, Inc.'s (MIH) second fully electronic options trading exchange following the launch of MIAX Options in December 2012. MIAX Options and MIAX PEARL have assembled a team with deep rooted experience in developing, operating and trading on options exchanges. MIAX PEARL received SEC approval as a national securities exchange on December 13, 2016 and leverages the industry leading technology and infrastructure developed by MIAX Options to employ a price-time allocation model with a maker-taker pricing structure. The executive offices, technology development center and National Operations Center for the MIAX exchange group are located in Princeton, New Jersey.

MIAX PEARL, MIAX Options, Miami International Technologies, LLC (MIAX Technologies) and MIAX Global, LLC (MIAX Global) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MIH. The MIAX exchange group's trading platforms have been developed in-house and designed from the ground up for the unique functional and performance demands of derivatives trading. MIAX Options now lists and trades options on over 2,700 multi-listed classes. MIAX Options' unparalleled system throughput is approximately 38 million quotes per second. The average latency for a single quote on MIAX Options is approximately 17.38 microseconds for a two quote block. At the 99th percentile, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 26.86 microseconds. At the 99.9th percentile, the latency on MIAX Options is approximately 53.11 microseconds. MIAX Technologies is MIH's technology subsidiary for the sale and/or license of the trading technology developed by MIAX Options. MIAX Global focuses on merger, acquisition and joint venture activities of MIH. MIAX Global also provides technology and other services outside of North America, with its initial concentration being on Europe and Latin America.

