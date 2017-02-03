According to the latest procurement intelligence report from Technavio, the global contact center infrastructure market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% over the next five years.

The research report titled Global Contact Center Infrastructure: Procurement Intelligence Report 2017-2021 provides an in-depth analysis of category spend, best procurement practices and cost saving opportunities, aimed at helping organizations achieve superior business performance. The report also provides insights on pricing, supplier positioning, and top companies, enabling sourcing professionals to improve their competitive advantage through procurement excellence.

"Building in-house contact centers are capital intensive, but buyers from industries such as BFSI and healthcare are increasingly making heavy investments to establish and maintain them to retain better control over business processes and mitigate the threat of critical business data theft," said lead Technavio procurement expert Angad Singh for category spend intelligence research. "As organizations are growing, customer support departments also expand via deployment of suitable infrastructure," added Angad.

Cost saving opportunities in the contact center infrastructure market

The adoption of various cost optimization levers allows buyers of contact center infrastructure to not only realize direct cost savings but also enhance category management and value benefits (including reduced procurement complexities).

Technavio procurement experts have segmented the cost saving opportunities in the contact center infrastructure market into the following value-enhancement opportunities:

Adoption of technology

Supplier Competition

Adoption of negotiation strategies

Optimization of procurement practices

Bundling of services

Adoption of technology saving aspects

Cloud-based infrastructure facilitates the easy storage and access of information, easy upgrading of features and functionalities, fast installation and deployment times, and reduced IT requirements and capital expenses along with easy scalability. This type helps improve the overall business processes of contact centers.

Customer queries are pushed and pulled from multiple media such as web chats, social media, e-mail, and messaging via multimedia routing. The data is routed in a unified manner, allowing customers to connect with appropriate agents to solve their issues easily.

Optimization of procurement practices saving aspects

Large firms should engage in medium-term contracts (1-3 years) with a preferred set of suppliers that can provide integrated offerings (infrastructure, software, and services) for all projects scales (small, medium, or large).

Organizations focus on customer acquisition, engagement, and retention, and invest significantly in establishing and running contact centers. Hence, it is essential for category managers to track and measure supplier performance against a set of defined KPIs, which are agreed upon by both parties during contract negotiations such as installation and response times.

Bundling of services saving aspects

Bundling of services involves procurement of value-adds such as maintenance, call recording, workforce optimization, and analytics with suppliers' basic offerings. Buyers should assess suppliers' capability to provide cross-functional services before adopting this strategy.

