TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- BMO Investments Inc. (BMOII) announced fee reductions across its fund lineup, along with the launch of the new series.

"BMO Mutual Funds and BMO ETFs have staked ground for delivering low fees for Canadian investors. We constantly review our product shelf to find cost efficiencies to pass through to our clients," said Kevin Gopaul, Chief Investment Officer and Head, BMO Global Asset Management Canada. "Management fees on our F Series funds will now be - on average - 25 per cent lower(i) than others in the category, allowing us to deliver even greater value for investors."

Effective February 1, 2017 BMOII reduced management fees by up to 25 basis points on 26 mutual funds, including Series F, Series F (Hedged), Series F6, Series T5 and Advisor Series. The chart below summarizes these management fee reductions:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fund Current Management Fee New Management Fee ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Monthly Dividend Fund Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.60% Ltd. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Monthly Income Fund Series F: 0.55% Series F: 0.50% Series F6: 0.55% Series F6: 0.50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Preferred Share Fund Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.60% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Asian Growth and Series F: 1.00% Series F: 0.95% Income Fund Series F6: 1.00% Series F6: 0.95% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Asset Allocation Fund Series F: 0.50% Series F: 0.45% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Canadian Equity Fund Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Canadian Stock Series F: 0.60 Series F: 0.50% Selection Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Dividend Fund Series T5: 1.75% Series T5: 1.50% Series F: 0.70% Series F: 0.50% Series F6: 0.70% Series F6: 0.50% Advisor Series: 1.75% Advisor Series: 1.50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO European Fund Series F: 0.85% Series F: 0.65% Series F6: 0.85% Series F6: 0.65% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Global Infrastructure Series F: 1.00% Series F: 0.90% Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Growth Opportunities Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.55% Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO North American Series F: 0.55% Series F: 0.50% Dividend Fund Series F6: 0.55% Series F6: 0.50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Tactical Balanced ETF Series F: 0.60% Series F: 0.50% Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.55% Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Tactical Global Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.55% Growth ETF Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Dividend Fund Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.55% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Equity Fund Series F: 0.60% Series F: 0.50% Series F (Hedged): 0.60% Series F (Hedged): 0.50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Equity Plus Fund Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.55% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Canadian Small Cap Series F: 0.75% Series F: 0.60% Equity Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Emerging Markets Fund Series F: 0.75% Series F: 0.70% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Dollar Balanced Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.50% Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Dollar Dividend Series F: 0.65% Series F: 0.55% Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Dollar Monthly Series F: 0.75% Series F: 0.50% Income Fund ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Asian Growth and Series F: 1.05% Series F: 0.95% Income Class ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO Canadian Equity Class Series F: 0.55% Series F: 0.50% ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- BMO U.S. Equity Class Series F: 0.55% Series F: 0.50% Advisor Series: 2.10% Advisor Series: 2.00% ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Effective February 1, 2017, BMOII also reduced the administration fee applicable to each of BMO Canadian Equity Class and BMO Dividend Class from 27 to 16 basis points and from 22 to 13 basis points, respectively, and will reduce the service fees or trailing commissions applicable to certain series of BMO Mortgage and Short-Term Income Fund, BMO World Bond Fund, BMO Short-Term Income Class, BMO LifeStage Plus 2022 fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2025 fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2026 fund, BMO LifeStage Plus 2030 fund and BMO SelectClass® Income Portfolio.

BMOII will also qualify for distribution series F2 securities for each of BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio and BMO Balanced ETF Portfolio Class and series F (Hedged) securities for BMO Tactical Global Bond ETF Fund.

About BMO Financial Group

Established in 1817, and currently marking its 200th year of operations, BMO Financial Group is a highly diversified financial services provider based in North America. With total assets of $688 billion as of October 31, 2016, and more than 45,000 employees, BMO provides a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management and investment banking products and services to more than 12 million customers and conducts business through three operating groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and BMO Capital Markets.

