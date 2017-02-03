

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Executive Travis Kalanick has stepped down from President Donald Trump's economic advisory council as part of the ongoing protests over the administration's travel ban. While Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger has decided not to attend a planned meeting with President Donald Trump's strategic and policy forum.



Kalanick's has been facing widespread criticisms in the past few weeks due to his involvement in the council as it seemed to indicate his endorsement on Trump's temporary ban on immigrants from seven Muslim countries.



In a memo to employees, Kalanick said he opposed the immigration ban and spoke about it to the president before stepping down from the council.



'Joining the group was not meant to be an endorsement of the President or his agenda but unfortunately it has been misinterpreted to be exactly that,' he wrote.



Meanwhile, Tesla Inc.'s CEO Elon Musk noted that he would attend the meeting on Friday, but it does not mean that he agrees with Trump.



Elon Musk tweeted, 'Advisory councils simply provide advice and attending does not mean that I agree with actions by the Administration. I and others will express our objections to the recent executive order on immigration and offer suggestions for changes to the policy.'



Musk said he will bring to notice his objections to the executive order made by Trump's administration to temporarily ban immigrants from seven majority-Muslim countries.



Iger will not attend the meeting due to a 'previously scheduled board meeting' that conflicted with the White House event, according to Bloomberg News.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX