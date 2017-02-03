TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. (TSX: CDD.UN)(TSX: UTE.UN)(TSX: LVU.UN) announces monthly distributions payable on February 28, 2017 to unitholders of record on February 15, 2017, ex-dividend date of February 13, 2017 for the following funds:

Fund Name Ticker Amount Per Unit --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Core Canadian Dividend Trust CDD.UN $0.03840 Canadian Utilities & Telecom Income Fund UTE.UN $0.06137 Low Volatility U.S. Equity Income Fund LVU.UN $0.04634 Aaron Ho, Vice-President, Finance Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. 121 King Street West Suite 2600 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172 http://www.strathbridge.com/ info@strathbridge.com

