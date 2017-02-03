TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- S Split Corp.(TSX: SBN)(TSX: SBN.PR.A) has declared monthly distributions payable on February 28, 2017 to shareholders of record on February 15, 2017, (ex-dividend date of February 13, 2017) in the following amounts per share:

Amount Per Share Class Ticker Share --------------------------------------------------------------------------- Class A Shares SBN $0.04620 Preferred Shares SBN.PR.A $0.04375

To the extent that any portions of the distributions are ordinary taxable dividends and not capital gain dividends, they are eligible dividends.

Aaron Ho, Vice-President, Finance Strathbridge Asset Management Inc. 121 King Street West Suite 2600 Toronto, Ontario, M5H 3T9 416.681.3966; 1.800.725.7172 http://www.strathbridge.com/ info@strathbridge.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations

416.681.3966

Toll free at 1.800.725.7172

www.strathbridge.com



