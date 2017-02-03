Report concludes: Digital business continues to be the spark driving innovation in the mature CCM market

Enterprise software provider ISIS Papyrus Software announced it was named a Challenger in the latest"Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software," published January 26 to help application leadersassess possible CCM solutions for their organization.

For the report, Gartner evaluated 15 CCM software vendors across diverse criteria, noting customer communications management tools are evolving from supporting static, printed output and one-way broadcasting to creating dynamic, on-demand communications via multiple channels.

According to Gartner, modern CCM solutions are vital to enable digital businesses to continuously engage with their customers, yet many organizations find their existing CCM software is not flexible enough to adapt to their changing business needs. CCM providers, both established companies and newer entrants, are adding new capabilities for digital engagement, rich media, context awareness, social and mobility, and cloud delivery.

With a platform purpose-built to provide a foundation for enterprise response to customer demands, ISIS Papyrus received its Challenger positioning based on completeness of vision and ability to execute.

"ISIS Papyrus is proud to return to this research as a Challenger in the evolving CCM software arena, where digital business transformation and customer experience are pushing innovation, flexibility and personalization to the forefront in every application," said Annemarie Pucher, CEO of ISIS Papyrus Software. "The unique value of the Papyrus Platform is its end-to-end integration of enterprise content with business process and omni channel communications for a One Company-One Voice approach our core mission is in helping organizations strategically align their operations to deliver on that promise and remain competitive and CCM is always a central component and priority."

Since pioneering advanced document design, formatting and output for transactional and message-based communication at the foundation of today's corporate CCM solutions, the Papyrus Platform has expanded to address omni channel, two-way communications and empower enterprise business users and knowledge workers to optimize and align documents, processes, collaboration and communication in customer service-focused organizations.

ISIS Papyrus Software will feature the expanded capabilities of its Papyrus Platform for digital business transformation employing CCM and related technology in its 2017 Open House and Strategy Conferences this spring and summer.

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Communications Management Software (January 2017):

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About ISIS Papyrus Software

ISIS Papyrus Software enables business applications for digital transformation, operational enhancement and customer engagement in an omni channel world. From insurance and banking to utilities and telecom to government and service providers, Papyrus technology supports service organizations by enabling business and technical teams to more effectively integrate, interact and innovate for real-world results across departments, functions and geographies. With core capabilities in CCM, adaptive case management (ACM) and intelligent capture, Papyrus is a new breed of software a flexible, end-to-end business application platform natively designed and integrated to empower business users securely across the enterprise on desktop, browser and mobile devices, linking to social and running in the Cloud. With Papyrus Platform for Business Communication and Process, enterprise teams choose where to improve, whom to empower and how to scale gaining the knowledge and tools to create, manage and enhance business applications with reduced IT dependence.

