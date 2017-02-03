Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2017) - Abattis Bioceuticals Corp., (OTCQB: ATTBF) (CSE: ATT) ("ATT" or the "Company") announces that it is completing work on its audit and has been working with its auditor to complete the process in order to have it ready to file as soon as possible. It is anticipated that this delay will result in a temporary issuer cease trade order which Abattis shall seek to remove as soon as the audited financial statements are filed.

Despite this delay, the Company has raised enough capital to complete the installation of equipment in the Langley Health Canada Testing Facility which is expected to be open for business in Spring 2017. In addition, Abattis continues, through its subsidiary, Vergence Sales and Marketing to make inroads into the sales of our functional foods and Green Nature's dried fruit product line in Asia. Recently, the Company shipped samples of its VitaminGum licensed product to Korea for introduction to the market in South Korea through its Letter of Intent with Global Damon Pharma (GDP). Abattis expects to achieve revenues in 2017 through product sales and lab services.

Abattis is working diligently to move the process forward. We thank our shareholders for their patience and support.

About Abattis Bioceuticals Corp.

Abattis is a specialty agricultural technology and biotechnology company which aggregates, integrates, and invests in agricultural technologies and biotechnology services for the legal cannabis industry developing in Canada. The Company has successfully developed and licensed natural health products, medicines, extractions, and ingredients for the biologics, nutraceutical, bioceutical, and cosmetic markets. The Company also is also seeking to acquire exclusive intellectual property rights to agricultural technologies to be employed in extraction and processing of botanical ingredients and compounds. The Company follows strict standard operating protocols, and adheres to the applicable laws of Canada and foreign jurisdictions. For more information, visit the Company's website at: www.abattis.com.

About Northern Vine Canada Inc.

Northern Vine Labs™ is licensed by Health Canada for the possession of Cannabis and related active ingredients, as well as the production of extracts for the purposes of analysis. Northern Vine Labs™ product certification and quality assurances programs incorporate global best practices and procedures for application in the Canadian market.

About Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals Corp.

Vergence Visionary Bioceuticals, dba Vergence Sales and Marketing Group, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abattis Bioceuticals Corp. based in Vancouver, B.C., Canada. The Vergence team are bioceutical marketing specialists focused on health products to penetrate the fast-growing market for natural, safe and effective natural products that meet unmet wellness needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Rene David"

Rene David, CFO

For further information, contact the Company at (604) 336-0881 or at news@abattis.com.

