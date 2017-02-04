HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- WRAPmail, Inc. (OTC PINK: WRAP) (www.wrapmail.com) announced on January 26, 2017 that it had acquired 100% of Health Max Group, Inc. ("Health Max"), when in fact, as disclosed in the 8-K filed by the company on January 27, 2017, the company has merely entered into an agreement to acquire the Health Max Group, Inc., with a 70 day closing. The Company will pay Health Max shareholders newly created Series B Preferred Stock in the company convertible into 61.25% of the issued and outstanding stock of the company as of the date of close of the Health Max acquisition. In order to accommodate the Health Max acquisition, the Company has approved an increase in its authorized common stock to 2.2B shares and preferred stock to 1,000,000 shares, 1,000 of which shall be designated a new Series B Preferred Stock, which in total will be convertible into 87.5% of the company's issued and outstanding shares as of close of the Health Max acquisition. The company will file the foregoing changes with the state of Florida upon appropriate notification to FINRA.

About WRAPmail, Inc.

Currently WRAPmail, Inc. is comprised of two complementary business offerings. Its first offering, WRAPmail, is a patented interactive email stationery for regular (one-on-one) business and personal emails. The WRAPmail solution combines its proprietary patented technology with custom marketing content and provides a next generation marketing e-mail platform for organizations and individuals. The company provides a "rich" e-mail letterhead solution to organizations and individuals allowing e-mail correspondence to be written on letterhead as opposed to a blank sheet of paper, which is today's current practice. Basically, a "rich" e-mail message is one that includes one or more of the following multi-media features -- graphics, pictures, text, audio, video, animation and links. WRAPmail has developed a platform of rich e-mail software features based on industry standards packaged as an integrated, turnkey server-centric product that resides in the cloud. Secondly, WRAPmail, Inc. offers Prosperity Bullseye, a Document, project and Sales Management system with a focus on Document retention and Compliance.

Forward looking statements and risks and uncertainties

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect," and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Expected, actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed, or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with, among other things, the impact of economic, competitive, and other factors affecting our operations, markets, products, and performance. The matters discussed herein, including our acquisition of Health Max should not be construed in any way, shape or manner of our future financial condition or stock price. For more complete information regarding our business at wrapmail.com.

