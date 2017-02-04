CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Suncor will release its fourth quarter financial results on Feb. 8, 2017 before 8:00 p.m. MT (10:00 p.m. ET).

A webcast to review the fourth quarter will be held on Feb. 9 at 7:30 a.m. MT (9:30 a.m. ET). Representing management will be Steve Williams, president and chief executive officer and Alister Cowan, executive vice president and chief financial officer. A question and answer period will follow brief remarks from management. Steve Douglas, vice president, Investor Relations will host the call.

To participate in the webcast, go to suncor.com/webcasts.

An archive will be available on suncor.com/webcasts.

Telephone lines are limited and open to members of the investment community and media who would like to ask questions during the Q&A session:

-- If calling from North America: 1- 866-225-0198 -- If calling from outside North America: +1-416-340-2216

Suncor Energy is Canada's leading integrated energy company. Suncor's operations include oil sands development and upgrading, conventional and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing under the Petro-Canada brand. A member of Dow Jones Sustainability indexes, FTSE4Good and CDP, Suncor is working to responsibly develop petroleum resources while also growing a renewable energy portfolio. Suncor is listed on the UN Global Compact 100 stock index and the Corporate Knights' Global 100. Suncor's common shares (symbol: SU) are listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

