GUELPH, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX: HMM.A) announces the resignation of Marc Dube as a director of the company.
Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.
