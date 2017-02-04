GUELPH, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/03/17 -- Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited (TSX: HMM.A) announces the resignation of Marc Dube as a director of the company.

Hammond Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures a broad range of products for the electronic and electrical products industry, including metallic and non-metallic enclosures, racks, small cases, outlet strips, surge suppressors and electronic transformers.

