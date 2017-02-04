Increasing concerns about GMOs, pesticides, and food additives are affecting the baby food market worldwide. According to Infiniti Research, more parents and caregivers are opting for natural and organic baby food: close to half of all new baby food launches new launches from 2007 to 2012 were in the organic segment, and supermarket sales of organic baby food saw a rise of more than 60% over the past five years. The market is experiencing a shift from non-organic baby food to organic.

Organic baby food is typically considered to be baby food that is made from ingredients that have been grown without the use of pesticides, herbicides, or other chemicals and modifications. North America, according to Infiniti Research, is the largest growing market for organic baby food in the world. In North America, GMOs are typically considered safe for human consumption; in many other regions and countries, however, this is not the case. The sale and production of genetically modified crops are highly restricted in France, Germany, and other European nations; North America and the EU have very different regulations when it comes to GMOs.

As top GMO corporations continue to be the subjects of negative press and environmental and health-related lawsuits, GMOs are becoming less trusted and more parents and consumers in North America are turning to organic food and beverage alternatives for their infants. The risk of pesticide contamination in organic baby food is about 30% lower than in regular baby food, making it a more appealing option for health-conscious consumers. While organic baby food typically costs between 25%-50% more than non-organic baby food, prices are dropping as more vendors enter the market and fight to remain competitive and affordable for a large number of consumers.

Market intelligence is essential for understanding the rapidly changing dynamics and consumer preferences in the food and beverage market. While mothers in nuclear families have traditionally been the targets for advertisements and marketing schemes for organic baby food, vendors now must understand and cater to different and diverse family structures. As the majority of new parents are Millennials, vendors must also alter their marketing practices from advertising in parenting magazines to also include parenting websites and social media, and must make more products available for purchase online. Additionally, as health concerns and a preference towards environmentally-friendly products increase, vendors must also ensure that their packaging designs and materials meet the expectations of health-and-environment conscious consumers.

