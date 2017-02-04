World Cancer Day: Highlighting Physical Activity in the Global Fight Against Cancer

GENEVA, February 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Worldwide cases of cancer predicted to reach 21.7 million by 2030

Today, on World Cancer Day, millions are urged to get active to help combat one of the world's most deadly diseases. Under the banner 'We can. I can.' the day will encourage people to be more active - in every sense - in the fight against a disease that, in less than two decades, will directly affect up to 21.7 million[1] people per year.

To help spread this message, World Cancer Day is harnessing the power of sport by encouraging sports fans, organisations and personalities to use their voice and reach through the 'Support through Sport' initiative.

Dr Cary Adams, Chief Executive Officer, Union for International Cancer Control (UICC): "This World Cancer Day we want to inspire individuals to play an active role in the fight against cancer, by being physically active. Around a third of all cancers are preventable through lifestyle changes, such as increasing physical activity and leading a less sedentary lifestyle. A large number of people also find exercise to be of great benefit to their wellbeing either during or after treatment. The 'We can. I can.' campaign is in its second year and we hope to build on the success of last year and spread the message further than ever."

Aside from prevention, a growing body of evidence[2] shows that physical activity significantly helps cancer patients, not only to manage the life-altering side-effects of treatment such as fatigue, depression and heart damage, but also in reducing the risk of the disease worsening or recurring. Research shows, for example, that a breast cancer patient's risk of recurrence and of dying from the disease can be reduced by around 40 per cent by doing recommended levels of physical activity[3].

Professor Sanchia Aranda, UICC President: "Anyone can get involved in sport, so it's a great fit for World Cancer Day. Regular exercise is one of the most simple and fun ways that people worldwide can reduce their cancer risk. The messages around sport also link back to our cancer messages about the importance of healthy eating, supporting one another to achieve common goals and working together.

"In Australia , Cancer Council Australiais the official charity partner for the Sydney 7s tournament, being held over the World Cancer Day weekend. The event is part of the international HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series and brings people from around the world. As well as fundraising at the tournament, we will be using it as an opportunity to educate spectators about how they can cut their cancer risk."

'We can. I can.' make a difference: just as everyone can play a crucial role in maintaining their own health and wellbeing - by being active, limiting alcohol consumption, avoiding tobacco, and moderating red and processed meat consumption - everyone can also contribute to the success of World Cancer Day: every post, share or tweet adds to the noise and raises the profile of cancer in people's minds, in the world's media and on the global health and development agenda. For more information visit: http://www.worldcancerday.org

About World Cancer Day 2017

World Cancer Day takes place every year on 4 February and is the single initiative under which the world can unite to raise the profile of cancer in a positive and inspiring way.

Coordinated by UICC, World Cancer Day is this year taking place under the tagline 'We can. I can.' and explores how everyone - as a collective or as individuals - can do their part to reduce the global burden of cancer. Just as cancer affects everyone in different ways, everyone has the power to take action to reduce the impact that cancer has. World Cancer Day is a chance to reflect on what you can do, make a pledge and take action.



About the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC)

UICC is the largest international cancer-fighting organisation, with over 1,000 member organisations across 160 countries representing the world's major cancer societies, ministries of health, research institutes, treatment centres and patient groups. The organisation is dedicated to taking the lead in convening, capacity building and advocacy initiatives that unite the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity, and integrate cancer control into the world health and development agenda.

UICC and its multisectoral partners are committed to encouraging governments to look towards the implementation and scale-up of quality and sustainable programmes that address the global burden of cancer and other NCDs. UICC is also a founding member of the NCD Alliance, a global civil society network that now represents almost 2,000 organisations in 170 countries.

For more information, please visit: http://www.uicc.org

About World Cancer Day sport-related activities and grassroots events

From Mexico to the Malaysia, local and global associations around the globe such as The French Tennis Federation and World Wrestling Entertainment, are coming together to give a face to cancer prevention and show that "We can. I can." For more information about specific events, please visit: http://www.worldcancerday.org/map

