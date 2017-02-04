

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Atwood Oceanics Inc. (ATW) reported a profit for first quarter that decreased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its profit totaled $9.67 million, or $0.15 per share. This was down from $39.08 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 48.8% to $157.56 million. This was down from $307.82 million last year.



Atwood Oceanics Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $9.67 Mln. vs. $39.08 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.3% -EPS (Q1): $0.15 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -75.0% -Revenue (Q1): $157.56 Mln vs. $307.82 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -48.8%



