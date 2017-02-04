Las Vegas and Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2017) - The Atlas Group LC announced today that it exceeded its revenue goals by 40 percent for the 2016 calendar year over the previous 2015 year. Residential property management commissions were up over 5.21% from the previous year and sales commissions of residential properties increased by 2.4% over the same time period.



"We have expanded our business and increased our bottom line every year since 1995 when we opened our doors in Las Vegas, Nevada. Being one of the larger and more experienced firms in the greater Las Vegas Valley poses additional growth challenges that many smaller firms don't have."



In August of 2015 they outgrew their property management accounting software. Their current desktop system had not been supported by the software manufacturer for several years. The system did not feature any online capabilities whatsoever. A decision was made to leave a fully paid for but inadequate system for a monthly fee-based system that was continually adding features and was internet capable. As it turned out, the monthly cost savings in personnel and hard costs for supplies far outweighed the monthly access fee for the new software. This in turn helped create a stronger bottom line while eliminating many of the accounting and daily operating challenges.



"Each year our goal is to increase our business by a minimum of 5%. Now that we have a full year under our belt with the new software we will once again be able to focus our efforts on expanded services and growth."



The Atlas Group LC began in Las Vegas in May of 1995 as a one-man office sharing office space with another property management firm that specialized in Home Owner Associations, TMC Realty and Management. Since then they have moved into 3 different offices and now have a group of 18 individuals to manage their more than 1500 units. They are continuing to provide the type of management services that owners prefer. Each of their property managers handles the entire management of an owner's property from beginning to end. Other firms divide up responsibilities for leasing, maintenance, accounting, tenant interfacing, inspections, evictions, etc. Unfortunately, for those owners it makes it difficult for them to get all the information they need in a timely manner. Their contact person is always having to go to someone else to get the information the owner needs.



At the Atlas Group an owner is assigned a property manager that knows every detail of the property and what is happening with it. Getting answers is fast and efficient. If you would like to know more about the Atlas Group LC or read what other owners have to say about their services, please visit them at https://www.property-mgmt.com/.



