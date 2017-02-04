AHF Ukraine presented an extravagant Safe Sex Installation dedicated to the International Condom Day.The installation together with other activities including HIV express testing, master classes on proper condom use, safe sex lectures and condoms distribution took place at the AHF Creative Space in the framework of the Ukrainian Fashion Week (UFW). "Always in Fashion" is the slogan chosen by AIDS Healthcare Foundation for the International Condom Day-2017 which is conducted by the organization in 39 countries of the world.

"Condoms are the most effective means to prevent HIV and other sexually transmitted diseases. We are confident that condoms are an unalterable attribute of a trendy person because nowadays sexual way of HIV transmission is prevalent in Ukraine. We would like to make sure that condoms are fashionable and accessible," emphasized Serhiy Fedorov, Country Director of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, AHF Ukraine

International Condom Day is a traditional social event conducted in many countries of the world and aimed at overcoming HIV/AIDS epidemic and promoting condoms as the main tool of protection from HIV contraction. Within a 5-day period of the Creative Space functioning the organizers are planning to distribute more than 20,000 condoms. Despite the low manufacturing cost of condoms, prices for condoms in Ukraine are rather high. In order to prevent HIV many governments have started to procure and distribute condoms among particular groups of population such as female sex workers, drug users or LGBT community. At present in Ukraine only international organizations distribute condoms free of charge. Current price of condoms in Ukraine ranges from 30 cents to 1 USD per condom. Therefore condoms are becoming unaffordable for many Ukrainians.

"Every year we are making condoms more and more accessible for people and we are distributing them for free. During last 4 years we distributed almost 2 millioncondoms in Ukraine," said Zoya Shabarova, AHF European Bureau Chief. "However today we call on Ukrainian government to start procuring and distributing condoms for free at the expense of the state budget in order to prevent HIV transmission. These condoms should be widely available for free to those who cannot afford to pay and in all health care facilities, providing care to vulnerable groups."

This social event was supported by a well-known fashion designer Oleksiy Zalevskiy. He was the design creator of the unique and provocative installation which drew attention of all the UFW visitors and guests.

During his runway show on February 7th Oleksiy Zalevskiy will also present several unique pieces of conceptual fashion design. In such an unusual manner the designer shares the slogan of the International Condom Day and proclaims by means of his creativity that "Condoms are always in fashion."

"UFW is an event that sets trends and directions for fashion development in the country. I want condoms to become a fashion trend in Ukraine that's why I'm eagerly joining the International Condom Day and as a result with the purpose to stop HIV/AIDS epidemic," emphasized Oleksiy Zalevskiy.

International Condom Day has been celebrated in Ukraine for 6 years in a row. On this day public awareness events aimed at HIV/AIDS prevention during sexual contacts are conducted in 39 countries of the world.

297,422 new HIV-infection cases have been registered in Ukraine since 1987, including 41,706 deaths of AIDS. Currently 132,714 people are in care.

The highest HIV prevalence rate has been registered in Odessa, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv regions and in the city of Kyiv. Unprotected sexual contacts currently are the main way of HIV transmission in Ukraine. Nowadays most of new HIV cases in Ukraine are registered among young people aged from 25 to 49 years.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation was established in 1987 in Los Angeles, as a small community association, whose members were trying to alleviate the suffering of people who were doomed to die of AIDS. At present, as part of comprehensive health programs, AHF in partnerships with other organizations provides care, treatment and services to almost 680,000 patients living with HIV in 39 countries in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin and North America.

Testing and treatment are basic components of AHF strategy in fighting AIDS epidemic worldwide. In 2015 HIV testing services were received by 3,826,649 people in the framework of the AHF global testing program. 113,947 positive test results were identified. Most of the people whose HIV test was positive were linked to healthcare services. It means that within a 30-day term a client addresses a healthcare facility where he receives treatment for HIV.

