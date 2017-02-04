sprite-preloader
Samstag, 04.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 553 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 749196 ISIN: US33589V1017 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC
BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC--
BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC14,884+2,77 %