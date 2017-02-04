NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 27, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against PixarBio Corporation (Other OTC: PXRB), if they purchased the Company's securities pursuant and/or traceable to PixarBio's private placement that closed on October 30, 2016 and/or between October 31, 2016 and January 20, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the District of New Jersey.

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of PixarBio and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 27, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

PixarBio and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the market for PixarBio's securities exhibited manipulative or deceptive activities; and (ii) PixarBio's assertions in press releases, third-party promotional materials, and PixarBio's Form S-1 concerning, among other things, PixarBio's business combinations and current shareholders; the identity and qualifications of key shareholders and employees and PixarBio's current and prospective development efforts were untrue.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn

Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

206 Covington St.

Madisonville, LA 70447