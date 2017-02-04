NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - February 03, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, the former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., reminds investors that they have until March 31, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: BABY), if they purchased the Company's shares between October 16, 2015 and April 3, 2016, inclusive (the "Class Period"). The action is pending in United States District Court for the Northern District of California.

What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Natus and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com). If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 31, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Natus and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Venezuelan government had not made tens of millions of dollars in prepayments to Natus under their three-year supply contract ("Supply Contract"); (ii) Natus had no means to effectively enforce the Supply Contract, as Venezuela was the exclusive forum for dispute resolution; (iii) Natus's receipt of revenues under the Supply Contract was contingent on the Venezuelan elections; and (iv) accordingly, Natus was not on track to achieve the increased guidance it provided and such guidance lacked a reasonable basis.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

