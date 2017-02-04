In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 0,77% vor Folli Follie -0,11%, Motor Oil -0,45%, Titan Cement -1,51%, Coca-Cola HBC -2,06%, OTE -5,13%, Hellenic Petroleum -6,18%, Hellenic Exchanges -9,38%, Alpha Bank -11,86% und Jumbo SA -12,36%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: Mytilineos Holdings 6,5% vor Coca-Cola HBC 2,33% , Titan Cement 0,18% , Motor Oil -0,22% , Hellenic Petroleum -3,85% , Folli Follie -5,14% , OTE -5,56% , Hellenic Exchanges -9,94% , Jumbo SA -15,7% und Alpha Bank -60,9% . Weitere Highlights: Folli Follie ist nun 3 Tage im Plus (4,1% Zuwachs von 17,56 auf 18,28). Year-to-date lag per...

