Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2017) - Horizon Minerals Corp. (OTCQB: HZNM) today announced it is in the process of preparing and will soon release a NI 43-101 compliant geological report on its SSE Project, part of its Great Basin lithium portfolio which includes key assets in California, Nevada and Utah. The properties are associated with published lithium concentrations of economic interest in brines and clays.

According to director and geologist David Bending, "the report, once released, will show that the SSE Project has well defined opportunities for discovery of brines with significant concentrations of lithium and other elements of economic interest. Furthermore, ease of access and existing infrastructure make it ideal for a cost-effective program of target definition and development using well defined geological, geochemical and geophysical tools. This should lead to rapid advancement to the drilling stage."

The Company expects to release the final report prior to the end of February.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business plan, the Company's ability to raise sufficient financing and the Company's limited operating history. There is no assurance that anticipated events will transpire as planned. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that the Company files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Fedun

President and CEO

1.587.984.2321