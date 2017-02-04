In der Wochensicht ist vorne: Aixtron 8,25% vor Dialog Semiconductor 5,07%, SLM Solutions 4,13%, Infineon 3,62%, AMS 1,94%, 3D Systems 1,51%, Cisco 1,1%, IBM -0,83%, Samsung Electronics -0,95%, Stratasys -2,79% und Intel -3,84%. In der Monatssicht ist vorne: 3D Systems 22,43% vor AMS 19,65% , Stratasys 14,2% , Dialog Semiconductor 12,38% , Samsung Electronics 11,92% , Aixtron 9,77% , Infineon 6,96% , SLM Solutions 5,82% , IBM 5,16% , Cisco 2,55% und Intel -0,22% . Weitere Highlights: 3D Systems ist nun 4 Tage im Plus (2,13% Zuwachs von 16,41 auf 16,76), ebenso Infineon 3 Tage im Plus (4,5% Zuwachs...

