Ethereum vs BitcoinDigital currencies have proved lucrative for tech-wise traders, but where should you put your money in 2017: Ethereum or Bitcoin? Both the Ethereum value and the Bitcoin value skyrocketed in recent years. In order to figure out which of them is headed for a repeat performance, we need to take a closer look at what each cryptocurrency brings to the table.Bitcoin is obviously the biggest player in town. It has become the public face of digital money, which gives it a leg up over Ethereum. The increased exposure resulted in.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...