LAC DU BONNET, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/04/17 -- Western Economic Diversification Canada

Twelve recreational and cultural facilities in rural Manitoba will undergo improvements thanks to an investment of $992,888, under the Government of Canada's Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program.

Today, the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada, announced the funding at the Lac du Bonnet & District Sports Arena. See Backgrounder for a full list of the projects announced.

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation. Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to deliver further community funding across the country, starting in 2016-17, with Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) being responsible for administering the program in Western Canada.

Through investments in community infrastructure, the Government of Canada will invest in projects that seek to renovate, expand and improve existing community infrastructure, with a focus on recreational facilities, projects that advance a clean growth economy, and projects with a positive impact on Indigenous communities.

Quotes

"By investing in community infrastructure in this area such as the curling club, community hall, splash pad, and the Trans Canada Trail through CIP 150, the Government of Canada is actively showcasing what Canadian regions have to offer. Projects like these unite us all in the celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary of Confederation."

- Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Western Economic Diversification Canada

"The Town of Lac du Bonnet is very pleased to hear that we have been approved for funding in the amount of $135, 401.00 for our Arena. The Canada 150 funding will help with roof repairs, acquiring a REALice device, and insulating the floor - this will enable year round usage of the facility. Good maintenance is important for the continued usefulness of one of our key recreation facilities."

- Mayor Gordon Peters, Town of Lac du Bonnet

Backgrounder

Government of Canada Invests in Community Infrastructure in Rural Manitoba

The Canada 150 Community Infrastructure Program (CIP 150) is part of Canada 150 Celebrates, the Government of Canada's celebration of our country's 150th anniversary of Confederation.

Budget 2016 provided an additional $150 million over two years to Canada's Regional Development Agencies to invest in local improvements to communities across the country, starting in 2016-17. A total of $46.2 million was allocated for projects across Western Canada (British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba). Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD) is responsible for administering the program in the West.

CIP 150 supports projects seeking to renovate, expand, and improve existing community infrastructure. Priority was given to projects that upgrade recreational facilities, advance a clean growth economy, and have a positive impact on Indigenous communities and peoples.

A Government of Canada CIP 150 investment of $992,888 was announced today for work on 12 recreational and cultural projects in Selkirk - Interlake - Eastman and Provencher.

Organization Project Description Location Federal Funding Dominion City Curling Renovate the curling Dominion City, MB $ 4,100 Club club Little Saskatchewan Replace the lighting at Gypsumville, MB $ 11,189 First Nation the area Lord Selkirk School Resurface the running Selkirk, MB $ 50,000 Division track at the Lord Selkirk Secondary School Oakbank & District Upgrade the roof at the Oakbank, MB $115,000 Community Club Oakbank & District Community Club Parc Carillon Committee Build a splash pad St-Pierre-Jolys, MB $108,872 Incorporated Roseau River Park Inc. Renovate the community Roseau River, MB $ 4,100 hall Royal Canadian Legion Renovate the Legion Gimli, MB $ 7,457 Branch 182, Gimli hall Rural Municipality of Rehabilitate the arena Lundar, MB $500,000 Coldwell Rural Municipality of Upgrade the pool Grunthal, MB $ 10.460 Hanover facility at the Grunthal Centennial Park South Whiteshell Trail Expand the Trans Canada Falcon Lake, MB $ 25,500 Association Inc. Trail Ste. Genevieve Expand the outdoor Ste. Genevieve, MB $ 20,810 Community Centre field at the Ste. Incorporated Genevieve Community Centre Town of Lac du Bonnet Upgrade the Lac du Lac du Bonnet, MB $135,400 Bonnet & District Sports Arena $992,888

Additional Links

Backgrounder: The 150th Anniversary of Confederation in 2017

